West Asia Baseball camp in progress

ISLAMABAD: The training camp of Pakistan baseball team is in progress here at the Pakistan Sports Complex here under the supervision of leading qualified coaches.

President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told the media that the camp is being held in order to prepare Pakistan team for the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 to be held in Sri Lanka from July 15. Teams from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are participating in the event. The winners of the tournament will participate in 29th Asian Baseball Championship 2019 in Taiwan.

Fakhar further The PFB chief thanked Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister of IPC for allowing training camp of Pakistan baseball here in Islamabad. He was also thankful Akbar Hussain Durrani, Secretary IPC, in this regard.

Fakhar disclosed that Pakistan team is in good shape and has the ability to win gold medal. BFA (Baseball Federation of Asia) has announced the schedule of the Tournament. Sri Lanka, India and Nepal are in Group Awhile Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh are in Group B. Pakistan will play their first match against Iran on July 15 whereas their second match will be against Bangladesh on July 17.

The national camp trainees are: Inayat Ullah Khan, M Amjad Aslam, Arsalan Jamshaid, Faqir Hussain, M Rafi, Ubaidullah, M Abdullah, Fazal ur Rehman, Jawad Ali, M Usman, M Zakir, M Sumair Zawar, Umair Imdad Bhatti, Tariq Nadeem, M Haris, Arshad Mahmood, M Sadiq, Ahtisham Akram, M Taimoor Javed, M Zohaib Malik, Ihtishamul Haq, Haseebullah Khan, Syed Amin Afridi and M Awais. Training camp is being supervised by qualified coaches Syed Babar Ali Sherazi and Mussadiq Hanif.It has also been learnt that Pakistan team will also feature in Asian U-15 Baseball Championship 2019 to be held in China in August this year.