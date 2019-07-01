No internet

This refers to the letter ‘Slow internet’ (July 1, 2019) by Dr Ali Nasim Chattha. I agree with the writer. Access to the internet is a basic need of every citizen to but unfortunately in Turbat we only get PTCL and that too at poor speed and high fee. Some areas are even deprived of this facility.

As a citizen of Turbat, I visited the PTCL office three times this year for an internet connection but returned with empty hands. It is my humble request to the concerned authorities to provide internet access everywhere in the country and let the people to feel that they are the part of this global and advanced world.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech