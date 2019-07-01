close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 2, 2019

No internet

Newspost

 
July 2, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Slow internet’ (July 1, 2019) by Dr Ali Nasim Chattha. I agree with the writer. Access to the internet is a basic need of every citizen to but unfortunately in Turbat we only get PTCL and that too at poor speed and high fee. Some areas are even deprived of this facility.

As a citizen of Turbat, I visited the PTCL office three times this year for an internet connection but returned with empty hands. It is my humble request to the concerned authorities to provide internet access everywhere in the country and let the people to feel that they are the part of this global and advanced world.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus