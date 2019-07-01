Nawaz to eat jail food!

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to withdraw food-from-home facility from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat jail, reports Geo News late Monday night.

Sources said the jail administration would order withdrawal of the facility that Nawaz has been availing since his days in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail anytime this week. After withdrawal of the facility, the former premier would have to be content with the jail food.