Budget termed anti-employees

KHAR: All Employees Coordination Council (AECC) Sunday rejected the federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020, terming it an anti-employees budget.

A protest demonstration against the budget was held by the All Pakistan Clerks Association near the Bajaur Press Club, which was also attended by the members of teachers association and other unions. Speaking on the occasion, APCA President Najmuddin Khan, General Secretary Muhammadzada, Amanullah, Paramedical Association General Secretary Salahuddin and others criticised the federal government for the anti-people budget. They said the 10pc raise in the salary and 35pc cut in the form of tax was just a joke. Salahuddin said, “We are willing to pay tax if the government gives us 100pc raise in salaries.”

“There is a lot of money for the luxurious trips of the ministers while the treasury goes empty when it comes to the lower employees,” Najmuddin said. The employees said they were going to be forced to live in miseries as now they had taken loans for their survival. They asked the government to withdraw tax from the employees in the tribal districts as the government had declared the districts tax free zone.