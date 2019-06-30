Illegal commercial constructions go unchecked

LAHORE: Illegal constructions, especially for commercial purposes are going unchecked in the provincial metropolis.

A survey by The News reveals that commercial construction (plazas, shops, hostels, hotels, etc.) is openly going on under the shield of stay orders. It is pertinent to mention here that the owners of these properties get a stay order against the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) after which the authority’s town planning becomes unable to check the illegal constructions.

As per LDA’s building bylaws, every private society has specified a commercial area in its map and converting any other road except the area for commercial purposes is illegal. But this rule is violated in almost every private housing society and residential societies developed by LDA itself.

A recent example can be seen in Gulshan-e-Mustafa Housing Scheme, adjacent to Johar Town and BOR Society, where residential houses are being converted into commercial hostels whereas new construction of some multi-storey buildings, presumably hostels is going on.

The News repeatedly called and texted LDA’s Chief Town Planner for his version over the situation but he didn’t reply. The chief town planner heads a big team of directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and other officials, and is responsible for enforcing LDA’s building bylaws.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran was then contacted and he sought a detailed reply from LDA Town Planning. Following his queries, the LDA’s Town Planning Wing sent him a written reply, which he forwarded to The News.

Town Planning Wing’s reply stated that the housing scheme was approved by LDA in August 1980 for an area measuring 507-kanal of Mauza Ajhudiapur adjacent to Johar Town.

Reference report requisite regarding illegal constructions in parts of the scheme, it was submitted that LDA initiated an action against the illegal constructions and issued notices

and show-cause notices to the violators and carried out demolition operations against the illegal constructions timely.

“Aggrieved with legal actions taken by the LDA, the owners of plots filed civil suits, writ petitions and contempt petitions against the LDA, consequently the honourable courts directed the LDA to restrain from taking coercive measure of demolishing the construction and interference in the construction,” it said, admitting that the whole layout of the scheme has been changed in violation of the approved plan and no building plan can be processed if submitted in the LDA.

It is pertinent to mention here that following a drastic increase in pending legal cases, LDA terminated all its legal advisers and new advisers have not been hired so far. Over 12,000 cases of different nature are pending in courts and LDA needs a very vibrant and efficient legal team to pursue these cases to stop ongoing illegal constructions.

LDA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imran said he was aware of the situation and this was why the old legal advisers were fired. He said the new legal advisers will be hired on merit and LDA will fight all cases proactively.