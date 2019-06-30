Transport department’s commentssought on CNG ban in intercity buses

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the provincial transport department and others on a petition of the All Pakistan CNG Association challenging the government’s ban on the use of CNG in intercity buses and school and college transport vehicles.

The All Pakistan CNG Association challenged the decision of the Sindh government in which it banned the use of CNG kits in intercity buses and school and college vans. The petitioner’s counsel said that the ban on the use of CNG kits in intercity buses and schools and college transport vehicles had crippled their businesses, and that they had invested billions of rupees for the installation of CNG kits.

He said that instead of taking action against substandard CNG kits, the government had completely banned the use of CNG in intercity buses and school and college vans, which he claimed was illegal and against the right of the businesses of the petitioners.

The counsel said that the CNG sector was introduced to minimise the use of petrol and diesel in order to promote environment-friendly transportation in cities, adding that conversion of CNG into diesel would cause environmental pollution.

The court was requested to set aside the government’s notification with regard to the ban on the use of CNG in intercity buses and school and college transport vehicles. After the preliminary hearing of the petition, the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued notices to the transport department and others, calling for their comments to be filed on July 5.

The court directed the respondents to conduct themselves strictly in accordance with the law in the meantime and to provide the opportunity of hearing to the petitioner before taking any action against them.