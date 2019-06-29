Experts call for safe disposal of hospital waste

CHITRAL: Health experts at a seminar on Saturday underscored the need for safe disposal of the hospital waste.

They said that improper disposal of the hospital waste led to the spread of the disease among the people. District Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Faizul Mulk, was the chief guest at the two-day seminar organised by the District Health Development Centre (DHDC) in collaboration with the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faizul Mulk said that it was the responsibility of the hospital administration to ensure the safe disposal of the solid waste.

Deputy Director DHDC Dr Irshad Ahmed, Programme Organiser Deputy Director Forest Ijaz Ahmed and Shakiruddin also addressed the moot.

The chief guest and senior doctors distributed certificates among the participants of the seminar including doctors, paramedics, Lady Health Workers and other staff.