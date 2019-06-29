Budget not passed but bulldozed: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said budget was not passed but bulldozed. On his arrival at Parliament House on Saturday, in a brief talk with newsmen, when a journalist sought his response on passage of budget, Asif Ali Zardari responded it was bulldozed. Asked whether the passage was not opposition’s failure, Zardari replied this is selected government and came after being selected. "How I can perceive them," he said. Asked how the issue of change of Senate chairman going on, Zardari replied with smile saying, "The information could not reach him in jail."