14-year-old boy dies after being given wrong injection by quack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A 14-year-old boy died when a quack injected him a wrong injection at 33/2R village on Friday. The family of Rizwan brought him to the clinic of accused Dr Muhammad Saeed due to high fever. During treatment, the accused quack allegedly injected a wrong injection to Rizwan. As a result, he died.
OKARA: A 14-year-old boy died when a quack injected him a wrong injection at 33/2R village on Friday. The family of Rizwan brought him to the clinic of accused Dr Muhammad Saeed due to high fever. During treatment, the accused quack allegedly injected a wrong injection to Rizwan. As a result, he died.