Sat Jun 29, 2019
June 29, 2019

14-year-old boy dies after being given wrong injection by quack

National

 
June 29, 2019

OKARA: A 14-year-old boy died when a quack injected him a wrong injection at 33/2R village on Friday. The family of Rizwan brought him to the clinic of accused Dr Muhammad Saeed due to high fever. During treatment, the accused quack allegedly injected a wrong injection to Rizwan. As a result, he died.

