FPCCI for better ties with Afghanistan

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) on Friday unanimously called for promotion of durable bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan to strengthen trade relations and peace in the region.

FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai and SAARC Chamber Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik met visiting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and members of a high level trade delegation from Afghanistan at Punjab Governor House on Friday, where they urged leadership to remove non-tariff-barriers (NTBs).

The officials were attending a luncheon hosted by Punjab Governor Chaudurary Muhammad Sarwar in honour of the Afghan president. Daroo Khan said Pakistan’s private sector always attached great importance to Afghan traders and was always ready to promote trade through legal framework and lawful channels. He also stressed the urgent need for barter trade. He suggested to setup customs union between Pakistan and Afghanistan to remove complications of tax mechanism within transit trade agreement.