DISCOs ordered to promote easy installation of net-metering

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has issued special instructions to all DISCOs to promote easy installation of net-metering to enable electricity consumers to curtail their monthly electricity bills and optimally utilise solar potential of the country.

The instructions were issued on Friday during one point agenda on net-metering meeting of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). As per the latest instructions, all the DISCOs have been directed to establish one window for consumers interested in net-metering.

The appointment of focal persons in this regard would be ensured besides their active engagement on targets assigned by the Power Division. Each officer at operational level would be assigned targets of net-metering, which would be monitored properly.

“These targets and their results will count for greater points during their assessment for promotion and other benefits. All the DISCOs are further directed to ensure proper briefing of consumers during open katcheris by the respective Superintending Engineers, XEN and SDOs,” the instructions said.

All the DISCOs would also run a comprehensive awareness campaign for educating the consumers regarding benefits of net-metering.The meeting, while emphasising the importance of net-metering to tap the solar energy potential of the country, also underscored the need to extend all out facilitation to the consumers by the DISCOs.

It was noted that although the rules and regulation for net-metering were adequate; however, the practical steps taken by DISCOs were not enough to promote it in order to fully and optimally utilise the potential.

It was further directed to strictly monitor all targets in this regard. Earlier, the meeting was informed that a total of around 900MW solar panels have been imported in the country. There were 1,190 electricity consumers with a cumulative capacity of 26MW who have installed net-metering so far.