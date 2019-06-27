close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

NAB files reference against former adviser

Top Story

June 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against former adviser to prime minister on civil aviation and senior PML-N leader Mehtab Ahmed Khan in illegal appointment of Musharraf Rasool Cyan as PIA CEO.

Besides Mehtab Ahmed Khan, the other accused in the reference were Civil Aviation Secretary Muhammad Irfan Elahi, Chief HR Officer M Raheel Ahmed, PIA ex-CEO Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan, and Tariq Mehmood Pasha

The Supreme Court of Pakistan vide order dated 22.07.2018 passed in Case No 42697-S/2018, referred NAB to ascertain the validity of appointment of CEO, PIACL.

The reference was filed by investigation officer Ahmed Saeed Wazeer before the Judge Accountability Court, Islamabad on 27.06.2019.

According to NAB, during investigation, it is established that the accused, PIA ex-CEO Muhammad Irfan Elahi, Chief HR Officer M Raheel Ahmed, ex-Advisor Civil Aviation Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Tariq Mehmood Pasha of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited herein after referred as PIACL, knowingly with mala fide intentions through misuse of authority appointed accused Musharraf Rasool Cyan as Chief Executive Officer(CEO) by violating relevant rules and laws.

