Fri Jun 28, 2019
Birds and planes

As reported in the media, a bird struck the engine of a plane coming from the UAE during an emergency landing. It has been observed that there have been many housing colonies built around most airports in Pakistan, thus causing pollution due to scattered garbage. This trend must be arrested forthwith as precious aircraft are damaged due to this negligence.

It is also suggested that future residential areas must be stopped from being built near airports. The CAA must survey the areas thickly populated near airports. This is one of the solutions to ensure that birds too remain away from airport runways.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

