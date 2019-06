SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS

Ahmed surprises Hira

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Chaudhry defeated Hira Ashiq to enter the semi-finals of the 3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championship here at the PTF Complex on Wednesday.

Ahmed continued his winning streak in the men’s singles event causing another upset eliminating 6th seed Hira and will now face Shahzad Khan in the first semi-final.

Shahzad toiled hard to win his match against Mudassir Murtaza in a two-set match 6-3, 7-5. Second semi-final will be played between Muzamil and Abid Ali Akbar.

Results: Women’s singles pre-quarter-finals: Sarah Mansoor w/o Qudsia Raja; Mariam Mirza bt Marukh Farooqi, 6-0, 6-1; Esha Jawad bt Zara Umer 6-3, 6-4; Mehaq Khokhar bt Syeda Seraj Batool Zaida 6-2, 6-0; Zahra Suleman w/o Uzma Waqar; Noor Malik w/o Aleem Azina; Hania Nabeel bt Shiza Sajid 6-1, 6-0; Sara Mehboob Khan w/o Shaida.

Men’s singles quarter-finals: Ahmed Chaudhry bt Hira Ashiq 6-4, 6-4; Shahzad Khan bt Mudassir Murtaza 6-3, 7-5; Abid Ali Akbar bt Yousaf Ali 6-4, 6-0: Muzamil Murtaza bt Barkatullah 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s doubles pre-quarter-finals: Yousaf Khalil & Huzaifa Abdur Rehman bt Ijaz Khan & Barkatullah 6-2, 6-4; Abdal Haider & Babar Ali Akbar bt Shakir Ullah & Abbas Khan 6-4, 6-4; Noman Aftab & Yousaf Chaudhry bt Ikram Ullah & Tahir Ullah 6-1, 6-4; Ahmed Babar & Saqib bt Shaheen Mehmood & Shahid Afridi 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

Men’s doubles quarter-finals: Shahzad & M Abid bt Yousaf Khalil & Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-2; Hira Ashiq & Malik Abdul Rehman bt Babar Ali Akbar & Abdal Haider 6-2, 6-1.

Girls’ under-18 singles quarter-finals: Azeena Aleem bt Sara Khan 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Sheeza Sajid bt Aleem Sahar 6-2, 6-3.

Boys under-18 singles quarter-finals: Ahmed Kamil bt M Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-1; Aqib Hayat bt Faizan Faiz 6-1, 6-1; Subhan bin Salik bt M Abdullah 6-1, 6-1; Sami Zaib bt Nalaan Abbas 6-1, 6-2.

Boys under-16 singles pre-quarter-finals: Nilaan Abbas bt Hasham Khan 6-1, 6-1; Uzair Khan bt Hamza Asim 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Faizan Faiz bt Bilal Asim 7-5, 6-4; Huzaifa Khan bt Rizwan Faiz 6-1, 6-3; Sami Zaib bt Zeeshan Tariq 6-1, 6-3; Hassan Ali bt M Talha Khan 6-1, 6-3; Sulman Shakeel bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-3, 6-3; Hamid Israr bt Zeeshan Omer 6-4, 6-4.

Boys under-14 singles quarter-finals: Hamid Israr bt Hamza Jawad 4-1, 2-4, 4-0; Huzaima A Rehman bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 4-1, 4-2; Zeeshan Omer bt Bilal Asim 1-4, 4-2, 5-3 (6); Uzair Khan bt Shahsawar 4-1, 4-2.

Boys and girls under-12 singles pre-quarter-finals: Hamza Roman bt M Haaziq 6-1; Ali Zain bt Amna Ali 6-2; Shahsawar bt Hania Minhas 6-2; Moaez Gul bt Abu Bakar 6-2; Hammad Masood bt Alina Suleman 6-1; Subhan Sehar w/o Hamza Ali Rizwan; Amir Mazari w/o Sheeza; Asad bt Abdul Malik 6-2.

Boys and girls under-10 singles quarter-finals: Hamza Roman bt Mahnoor Farooqi 4-0, 4-0; Amir Mazari bt Abdul Rehman 4-0, 4-1; Hania Minhas bt M Haziq 4-1, 4-1; Nabeel w/o Hamza Ali Rizwan.