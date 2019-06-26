Dwindling water

As time passes, the shortage of water in Karachi is getting worse day by day. Since the Hub Dam had dried up due to lack of rain there is only one source of water supply for the city depends – Keenjhar Lake, which is distributed via the Dhabeja pumping station; around 30 percent of water is wasted due to leakages. KWSB said in a report that the total water demand for the city of Karachi is 1188MGD and but they get just 550MGD of water, which means the city faces a 638MGD water shortage. The water level of Keenjhar Lake has also dropped below RL-56 – due to which the city has to face further more water shortage problems.

As citizens we must devise ways to fight the shortage of water. We can try and reduce the time of our showers and by analyzing if there is any leakage of water in our taps. We can teach children in schools about the importance of water and how we should use it. And the government must make the effort to resolve this issue. The establishment of two plants of desalination in Karachi can give 58 million cubic meters of water a year by which our issue can be resolved.

Zain Uddin

Karachi