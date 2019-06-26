Labour urges Tory Islamophobia probe as May’s final act as PM

LONDON: The Prime Minister should set up an external inquiry looking at alleged Islamophobia in the Conservative Party before she leaves office, a senior Labour MP has said.

Shadow Foreign Office minister Khalid Mahmood said a recent YouGov poll on Islamophobia showed an “outstanding level of racism” among Tory members who responded. He said: “Almost 50 per cent polled would not want to see a Muslim prime minister. Only 8 per cent would be proud if there was one.”

Mahmood added: “In light of this, and as one of the final acts of her premiership, will the Prime Minister finally agree to commission an external inquiry into Islamophobia within her increasingly nasty party?”

Theresa May said her party takes allegations of Islamophobia “very seriously”. She added: “Every allegation is properly investigated. We have seen my right honourable friend the chairman of the Conservative Party take swift action.

“We have seen people suspended from the party. We have seen people excluded from the party. I would just say to the honourable gentleman that it is in direct contrast to the way in which the Labour Party deals with anti-Semitism. Indeed, it is easier to be kicked out of the Labour Party for voting Liberal Democrat than for being anti-Semitic.”