CM pays tributes to cops for foiling terrorist attack in Loralai

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid tributes to the bravery of police officials who foiled the terrorist attack at Loralai police lines. He said that police officials foiled the designs of terrorists by sending the suicide bombers to hell.

He also paid tributes to the bravery of martyred constable Allah Nawaz and said that the nation was proud of him. The martyrs sacrificing their lives for maintaining peace in the country are our real heroes, he added. The CM prayed for the early recovery of the injured.