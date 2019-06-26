close
June 27, 2019

The truth about governance

Newspost

 
Thus refers to the news story, ‘Murad surprised over Sindh being dubbed as most corrupt’ (June 26). This being a general perception, the province’s CM should not be shocked over this. The Supreme Court’s candid observation has been that Sindh is the most poorly governed province and even Karachi, the largest city and commercial hub of the country, has been ruined. The entire province portrays a picture of all-round deterioration and decay. Graft and misgovernance has been widespread.

The provincial government owes an explanation to the helpless citizens of Sindh whose lives have become miserable.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi

