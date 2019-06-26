Lahore Police

LAHORE: Lahore Police (Civil Lines division) have arrested as many as 80 criminals and recovered five pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than one kilogram of Charas and 80 litre of liquor. Police have arrested three gangsters along with recovering three lakh rupees from them. Moreover, 11 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 12 court offenders. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from gamblers.