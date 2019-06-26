Elderly man found dead

An elderly man was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the Landhi area on Wednesday.

Police officials said that the body was found from a house located near the Chohti Market area, 1-D. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to his family for burial. The victim was identified as 70-year-old Israr.

The police said that the body was at least ten days old, adding that the deceased used to live alone in the house. He apparently died of natural death but nothing could be said until the final post-mortem report was obtained, the police added.