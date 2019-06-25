Resident seeks life protection, recovery of land

PESHAWAR: A resident of the Bakhshi Pull rural area of Peshawar has appealed to authorities to help him recover his property from influential opponents and provide him protection.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club here on Tuesday, Mohammad Islam said he had worked hard abroad for 25 years and purchased 32 kanal land. He alleged now Naib Jan had occupied that land by force and illegally. He said Naib Jan pretended to be an official of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and usually called from “unknown numbers.” The resident said that he had registered a case against him at the Khazana Police Station but the police did not take any action against. He said Naib Jan was hurling threats at him and that was why his children had stopped going to school for education. Mohammad Islam alleged that the Anti-Narcotics Force officials had occupied his vehicles on the directives of the influential Naib Jan. He asked the government to provide him with protection and help recover his land from the alleged influential land grabber.