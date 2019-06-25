Body found in canal

LAHORE : A 40-year-old man was found dead in a canal in the Hurbanspura police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The body of the man yet to be identified was spotted floating in the canal near Beijing Underpass. Rescue 1122 fished out the body. Police said the victim looked a malang. No marks of torture were found on the body.

Bank gutted: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted at a private bank at Karishan Nagar on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and controlled the fire. Furniture and AC were burned in the fire. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

Six injured: At least six people sustained injuries in two separate roof collapse incidents on Tuesday. At Hamza Town near Kot Abdul Malik, the roof of a house caved in. As a result, four people sustained injuries. They have been identified as Sakina, Abdul Aziz, Shoban and Masoom. Rescue 1122 removed them to Mayo Hospital. Separately, the roof of a house collapsed in Shahdara. As a result, two women sustained injuries.

fire: Five people sustained burns after a fire broke out in a house-cum-cloth godown/factory at Rehman Villas, DHA area, on Tuesday. The cause of the fire was yet to be known. Firefighters timely extinguished it. Five victims suffered burns. Two of them suffered more than 30 per cent burns and were removed to Lahore General Hospital.