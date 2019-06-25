Lawyers torture traffic warden

LAHORE: At least 10 to 15 lawyers severely manhandled a traffic warden and tore his uniform in the Islampura police area.

A lawyer, Faisal Awan, called his colleagues after a traffic warden, Taseer Ismaeel, impounded his bike in Islampura Police Station over one-way violation. The lawyer along with his colleagues allegedly tortured the warden baldy and tore his uniform. Police have registered a case against Faisal Awan and his colleagues.

human traffickers: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday arrested two alleged human traffickers. The FIA has arrested accused namely Shahid Hussain and Shahid Zahoor. It has learnt that an FIA team comprising ASI Amanat Ali and Constable Javed Iqbal conducted the raid.

The accused persons have extorted Rs280,000/- from the complainant namely Mushtaq to send his son to Dubai on employment visa, later on the accused send his son but could not provide employment as promised.

transferred: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers. Shakir Ahmad Shahid has been posted as SP Operations, CTD, Punjab and Ziaul Haq as SDPO Sadr II, Kot Chatha, DG Khan. Rana Tahir and Muhammad Ashraf have been directed to report to CPO Punjab, Lahore.

CCPO: The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore, BA Nasir has taken notice of murder of a young man at Manawa. On his directions, investigation police arrested four accused. According to a spokesman for Lahore Police, Ahmed Rehan, 18, a resident of Gujranwala, was alleged abused allegedly by Rizwan alias Jagga, Qasim, Asif, Sajjad and Arslan on June 21. Police registered a case on June 22. The victim died on June 25. Rizwan alias Jagga, Qasim, Asif and Sajjad have been arrested while Arslan is at large.

cheque: The DIG Operations, Lahore, gave away a cheque for Rs 518,000 to a constable for the treatment of his mother. The constable, Safeer Nazeer, deployed at Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines received the cheque from the DIG. Safeer's mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2012.