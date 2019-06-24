PTI criticises JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema alleged Monday that for Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) spuremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman the proposed All Parties Conference was a hunting ground to bargain for better job opportunities.

“Ever since the embarrassing defeat in general elections 2019, Maulana is wandering aimlessly,” Cheema said in statement. He claimed the combined opposition’s APC the sole agenda of the APC seemed to get an employment opportunity for JUI-F chief. “Maulana Fazal ur Rehman is trying to make money in the name of agitation/retaliation providing human capital to PML-N and PPP in their so-called protest against the government,” said Cheema.

The Maulana, he maintained, had pinned hopes on those, who themselves were at odds with each other. He added that the nation wanted looted wealth back and opposition must also bear in mind that the government won’t succumb to their vile threats. Taking a jibe at Maulana again, he said that even after APC, the Maulana would remain jobless and advised him to introspect and conserve energies for elections 2023.