Nawaz wants to go abroad at all costs: Basharat

LAHORE: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said that Nawaz Sharif seeks to go abroad but the government is not empowered to send him abroad as it was the court that had sentenced him to jail and rejected his bail request. He was addressing the media after inaugurating a calligraphy exhibition at the Alhamra Arts Council on Monday. He said that Imran Khan was an elected prime minister of Pakistan but it is to disrespect the public mandate by saying him selected PM. Raja Basharat said, “Imran Khan criticised the corruption of Nawaz Sharif during his sit in at Islamabad. We are providing each facility demanded by Nawaz Sharif but his relatives are raising contradictory issues of his health and public meetings simultaneously.” He assured the media that the government possessed sufficient majority for budget approval. Earlier, replying to a press conference of Maryam Nawaz, Raja Basharat said that she was creating all hue and cries just to liberate her father and send him abroad.