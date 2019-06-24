Pak women tchoukball camp begins

LAHORE: A camp of tchoukball players has been established at Faisalabad who will be given training for their participation in the International tchoukball Championship going to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from July 7. A total of 20 girl players who were selected after trials of more than 30 players at Faisalabad will be attending the camp at the same venue. Pakistan tchoukball federation president Shakeel Basit Hashami, vice president Mian Javed Ali and senior official Feroze Ahmed watched the trials.