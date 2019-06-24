close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Demo against DSP in Malakwal

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

MALAKWAL: Scores of people on Monday staged a demonstration against DSP Malik Adnan for allegedly registering fake FIRs. The protesters gathered in front of the press club and chanted slogans against the DSP. The protesters said that the police registered a case against 22 people, including a reporter. The protesters alleged that the DSP was misusing his powers. They demanded his immediate suspension. Meanwhile, journalists held an urgent meeting in which they condemned the behaviour of the DSP.

