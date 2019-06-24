Travel, lifestyle photo exhibition

LAHORE: Travel and lifestyle photographer, Areesh Zubair, exhibited his works captured over the past eight years as a photographer. Resonating throughout the exhibition is the artist’s exploration of the world through the lens of his camera.

The exhibition features a prominent series of pictures depicting and representing all four provinces on Pakistan. The photographer has travelled far and wide to capture the diversity in the country. The pictures represent the various classes, ethnicities, cultural influences present in our country and carry the photographer’s message that despite all this diversity, we are more similar, more united than we may appear to be.

Talking about the exhibition Areesh said, “My eight-year journey has made me reflect on how similar we all are, regardless of our cultures, caste, creed, religion. All across the country I have seen a cohesive structure that makes Pakistan what it is and this exhibit is just a representation of our unity despite our diversity and that I believe is what makes us special.”

Showcasing throughout this exhibition are works that are close to the artist’s heart. One of the items at display is the first picture taken by the photographer with his first professional grade camera back in 2012. Among the exhibits, also displayed are award-winning shots and photographs taken with a smartphone depicting the importance of craft rather than tool.

Also present among the exhibits is nature photography from different corners of Pakistan, contemporary photography featuring historical buildings, emerging infrastructures portraying the sense of completeness and inclusiveness that the photographer holds dear.