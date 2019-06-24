close
Asim Yasin
June 25, 2019

Zardari seeks legal opinion on banning word ‘selected’

ISLAMABAD Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari Monday said he will seek the legal opinion on banning the word of “selected”.

“I will seek the legal opinion and will also hold the consultation with the party whether they could impose ban on word ‘selected’ in the Parliament or not,” he said while talking to newsmen here on Thursday in response to a question of a journalist who asked about his views on banning the word "selected" in the National Assembly.

When asked about the past when the PTI used words to curse the previous parliament and declared them as a "thieves and robbers" and now they are objecting to the word 'selected', Asif Ali Zardari replied that, “You should see, what they were doing.”

