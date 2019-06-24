close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 25, 2019

Zimbabwe ends foreign currency use

Business

AFP
June 25, 2019

Harare: Zimbabwe announced on Monday that it would abandon the use of foreign currencies which replaced the local dollar that was swiped out by hyperinflation ten years ago.The crisis-hit country is facing another bout of sharply rising prices, with official inflation now at nearly 100 per cent -- the highest since the hyperinflation era.

Zimbabwe´s central bank said in a statement that official legal tender would be only the two local currencies -- bond notes and "RTGS" -- that were introduced as US dollar banknotes dried up.

The US dollar, South African rand and other foreign currencies "shall no longer be legal tender alongside the Zimbabwe dollar in any transactions in Zimbabwe," the bank said. "Bond notes and RTGS dollars are at par with the Zimbabwe dollar." Bond notes were introduced in 2014, while electronic RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) dollars came earlier this year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business