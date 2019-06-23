Students to get need based scholarships from BISP

Islamabad : The federal government has decided to provide need-based scholarships to male and female students of higher education from funds of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

These scholarships would be channelled through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to outstanding and needy students, the sources told APP.

Under the programme, the students would be able to pursue higher education at national and international leading universities with the funding support of Benazir Income Support Programme , they added.

They said that the students’ who wanted to apply for these scholarships, will have to submit the documents, explaining current financial profile of his/her family.

The students will also attach their previous degrees so as to check their educational eligibility, they added.

After reviewing the qualification, marks and eligibility of the male and female students, the Higher Education Commission officials would finalize list of needy students on merit basis to get scholarships from the Benazir Income Support Programme , they said.

For the scholarships, they pointed out the funds of Benazir Income Support Programme would be transferred to the Higher Education Commission account, while the selection process of students would be held through Higher Education Commission.

They said that the selected male and female students would be able to get education at leading universities, both at national and abroad.