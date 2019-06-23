Karachi’s water woes

The water shortage in Karachi has started deepening as warm weather arrives in the megacity of Pakistan. Citizens in many areas have been compelled to drink contaminated water. These areas include Lyari, Baldia, Orangi, Keamari, Shershah and parts of Gulistan-e-Johar. Despite several protests across the city and raising of the issue in the Sindh Assembly in almost every session, there is no respite.

According to a report, 40 percent water in Karachi is being wasted due to leakages, whereas District West faces acute water as the water level in Hub Dam is low. The city is getting low water supply to the pumping stations due to non-desilting of water channel from Keenjhar Lake, which is a bulk water supply source for the city. A water tanker of 1000 gallons in Baldia and Orangi towns is sold for Rs2500, which is slightly brackish. People in many areas are running from pillar to post to get drinking water.

Alma Zehra

Karachi