Khairpur Medical College yet to get PMDC affiliation

SUKKUR: The civil society of Khairpur has demanded the Sindh government to provide CT scan and MRI machines to the Khairpur Medical College for getting affiliation with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). The members of the Action Committee of Khairpur Medical College held a protest for a month at the CM House, Karachi, while the CM Sindh had promised to provide the machines within a month but the college did not get a single machine even after three months. The civil society said instead of resolving the issue on priority, the CM Sindh has provided such facilities to Sehwan Taluka Hospital. They said such bias would cost over 500 students their future, accusing both PPP and GDA legislators for not taking the issue seriously. They said the future of over 500 students is uncertain the CM Sindh is neither providing the asking facilities nor the allocated funds to the Khairpur Medical College. The members of the civil society said intra political differences between the treasury benches and stakeholders of the Khairpur are the main reasons to deprive the college of PM&DC registration. They also demanded the government to help out the college to fulfill the requirement of PM&DC or they would have no choice but to protest for an indefinite period.