Erdogan’s party loses replay of Istanbul poll

ISTANBUL: The opposition candidate in the controversial replay of Istanbul´s mayoral election was headed for a comfortable victory on Sunday, dealing a blow to the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan’s candidate, Binali Yildirim, conceded defeat as initial results showed his opponent ahead with 53.69 percent of the vote with more than 95 percent of ballots counted.