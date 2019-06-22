Pak squash players to feature in Individual C’ship

ISLAMABAD: With a hope to retain the Asian junior squash titles, Pakistan contingent has left for Macau to participate in the 26th Individual Championship starting from June 26. Abbas Zeb won the Asian junior under-19 title last time. This time around Pakistan is banking on Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif to retain the laurels for the country. Harris won the under-17 Asian title last time the Asian junior Individual Championship was held. M Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman will play in under-17 category. Noor scooped up under-15 title last time the event was held. M Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah will represent the country in under-15 whereas Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will be seen in action for Pakistan in under-13 age group. Squadron Leader Waqas Ahmad, Treasurer Pakistan Squash Federation would accompany the contingent as Manager whereas Fazal Shah would proceed with the contingent as coach. Besides Pakistan, number of players from China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka would also be participating in the prestigious championship.