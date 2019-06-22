Patient dies, three hurt as ambulance hits parked truck

In a tragic and unusual incident of a road accident involving an ambulance, a patient who was being transported to a Karachi hospital from Sukkur died and three others were injured in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

The ambulance, which was owned by a welfare organisation, was carrying a 25-year-old patient, Dilshad, when it reportedly went out of the driver’s control and collided with a truck. As a result, the young patient and three other persons in the ambulance, including Dilshad’s father Siraj, his aunt Fahmida and a paramedical staff, Ghulam Muhammad, sustained injuries.

Following the incident, ambulances of different welfare associations reached the site and shifted the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where Dilshad died.

Police officials also reached the site to investigate the incident. The police said the patient was being transported to a private hospital in Karachi from Sukkur, his hometown, when the ambulance went out of the driver’s control and hit a truck parked on University Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

The driver, however, remained unhurt in the accident. He told the police that he was on his way to a hospital in the Clifton area when suddenly, he lost his control on the ambulance and it collided with the truck. The police have impounded the vehicle.

Man found dead

A man was found dead in his house in the Shah Faisal Colony area.

According to police officials, the body was found from a house located within the limits of the Shah Faisal Colony police station. Reacting to the information, volunteers from a welfare association reached the site of the incident and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, however, the family of the deceased took the body away without medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Naveed, son of Aslam. The police, while quoting the victim’s family, said that he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan; however, the police were investigating the case from different angles.

Minor girl dies

A minor girl died while her cousin was injured in their house in the outskirts of the city.

Police officials said that the incident took place in Baldia Town within the jurisdiction of the Ittehad Town police station.

The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital where three-year-old Khadija succumbed to her injuries while her seven-year-old cousin, Ayan, remained admitted with critical injuries.

The police said that the victims were cousins and the incident took place when they were playing in the courtyard when a wall of their house collapsed due to fast winds and fell on them.