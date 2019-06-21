SL hints at touring Pakistan for two Tests

LAHORE: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hinted at the possibility of touring Pakistan for a two-match Test series later this year following a request from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The two-match series is scheduled to take place in UAE later this year, however, the cricket governing body in Pakistan is looking at the possibility of bringing Test cricket back to home.UAE had become the venue for Pakistan’s bilateral games after the Sri Lankan team bus came under a terrorist attack in 2009.

SLC President Shammi Silva, who is currently in the UK for his team’s World Cup fixture against England in Headingley, said that the board is looking at the proposal favourably.It is worth to mention here that, in 2017, Sri Lanka toured Lahore to play a one off T20 international but several senior players, including skipper Upul Tharanga, pulled out from the game.