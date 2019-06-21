close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
3 killed in DI Khan incidents

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed in separate incidents while the body of a missing girl was found in a hilly area in the district on Friday, official sources said. The sources said that Muhammad Saleem Gandapur along with his nephew, Muhammad Zubair, was travelling in his car when it collided with a vehicle near Hathala. Both of them were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, unidentified armed men shot dead Syed Ziaul Haq Gilani in Yaqubzai village in the limit of Kulachi Police Station. His brother Muhammad Saleem registered the case with the police against unknown accused. In another incident, a six-year-old Mehwish Bibi, who went missing three days ago, was found dead in the hilly area of Mulakhel.

