Three killed, several hurt in Hyderabad train collision

News Desk

Ag Agencies

HYDERABAD: At least three people were killed and several others sustained critical injuries on Thursday when a train carrying passengers collided with a stationary freight train just outside Hyderabad.

According to rescue officials, the Jinnah Express which was carrying passengers was headed to Lahore from Karachi when it collided with the stationary freight train which was on the same track at Makli Shah, killing. The injured were taken to nearby hospital.

It was not clear how the mishap took place. Geo News reported Station Superintendent Muhammad Rizwan as saying the collision train near Latifabad area of Hyderabad. He added the crash occurred possibly because the train driver was not able to receive a signal. Following the incident, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced: “A driver, an assistant driver and a guard lost their lives in the incident outside Hyderabad at a signal crossing. All passengers are safe.” He added the matter was being investigated and a brief report on it would be released shortly.

The engine of the train caught fire soon after the collision, the rescue officials said. Police and local rescue teams were engaged in shifting the critically injured and the dead to hospitals. Scenes from the incident showed the passenger train’s engine and at least one bogey severely damaged from the accident. MS Civil Hospital Dr Mubeen said that two bodies were brought to the hospital while one critically injured passenger was under treatment. “As many as seven ambulances were sent to the site of the incident.” Neither the deceased nor the injured could yet be identified, he added.