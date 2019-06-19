Haider guides Pak U19s in practice match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A fine century by Haider Ali helped Pakistan Under-19s beat KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI by 141 runs in the 50-over practice match at Varsity Oval in Durban on Wednesday, ahead of the series of seven 50-over matches against South Africa Under-19s starting from Saturday, says a press release.
Haider made 145-ball 160 with 15 fours and four sixes, while Qasim Akram scored 59 off 63 balls and struck six fours and two sixes in his innings.
Scores in brief: Pakistan Under-19 303-8 in 50 overs (Haider Ali 160, Qasim Akram 59; Matthew Pollard 4-49). KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI 162 all out in 45 overs (Jason Krafft 35, Brandon McMullen 34 not out; Amir Ali 2-13, Fahad Munir 2-20, Naseem Shah 2-22, Mohammad Amir 2-35).
