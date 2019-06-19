PCB to undertake 3-year review of team performance

Ag APP

LAHORE: The board of governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to carry out a “robust” three-year review of Pakistan’s performance after the team’s dismal showing in this year’s World Cup.

The members expressed these views while discussing the performance of the team at the 54th meeting of the PCB’s board on Wednesday. The board agreed that while Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup has thus far been below expectations, it expressed its support in the side, hoping they will bounce back in the remaining matches and finish on a high.

The board discussed the team’s recent performance across all formats and it was agreed that following the World Cup, the PCB will carry out a robust review and analysis of the side and the team support personnel’s performances in the past three years and submit their recommendations to the chairman and the board for their consideration. On the recommendation of the PCB management, which was in line with its objective to strengthen and increase the capability and capacity of its affiliated units, the board principally approved a proposal to commercialise the Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta.

It was also agreed a working group be set-up, which will draft and submit detailed proposals to the board for its approval.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am grateful to the board for their support and the approval of the Bugti Cricket Stadium’s commercialisation with an aspiration of becoming a world-class centre.

“This will prove to be a game-changer for Quetta and the region as it will generate significant revenue that will be reinvested into cricket to provide bigger and better opportunities for the whole community.”

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said as part of investing in developing and enhancing the skill of officials, a discussion has taken place with an official of the England and Wales Cricket Board to send Pakistani first-class umpires to England to officiate in Second Eleven T20 tournament in 2020.

In addition, Khan also updated the board that an in principle a partnership had been reached with Warwickshire County Cricket Club to send young players and coaches as part of an exchange programme. Further details are to follow in due course.

“It is the commitment and resolve of this set-up that it will invest in developing its assets and resources. Our recent investment into our pathway cricket and a comprehensive National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-20 are an illustration of that commitment,” he said.

“Now we are expanding our reach and utilising our goodwill and contacts with other boards to further provide foreign exposure to our high-performing match officials and cricketers. The PCB is confident this will contribute significantly to a stronger Pakistan cricket,” he added.