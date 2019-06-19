CTD gets 7-day remand of outlaw

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday awarded seven days physical remand of an alleged outlaw belonging to a banned outfit to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).
The CTD had earlier arrested alleged outlaw Zafar Iqbal who was collecting donations for his banned organisation. The CTD team also recovered Rs100,000 cash and publicity material from his possession.
