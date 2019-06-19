close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
June 20, 2019

CTD gets 7-day remand of outlaw

Peshawar

APP
June 20, 2019

MULTAN: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday awarded seven days physical remand of an alleged outlaw belonging to a banned outfit to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD had earlier arrested alleged outlaw Zafar Iqbal who was collecting donations for his banned organisation. The CTD team also recovered Rs100,000 cash and publicity material from his possession.

