KTH employee’s promotion triggers debate

PESHAWAR: The appointment of a computer operator as additional director planning and finance (BPS-17) by the hospital director of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Dr Nek Dad Afridi has triggered another debate about how the blue-eyed people are being appointed to senior positions against merit and rules in the tertiary care hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Nek Dad Afridi was already under fire for mismanagement and poor administration in the hospital but the appointment of a computer operator as additional director planning and finance has exposed him further.

“The undersigned is pleased to post Mr Mujahid, computer operator (BPS-16), as AD Planning and Finance (BPS-17) on acting charge basis in his own pay and scale with immediate effect, keeping in view his qualification, experience in the field of audit and accounts and planning and development,” Dr Nek Dad Afridi mentioned in an office order, a copy of which is available with The News.

After his new assignment, the computer operator has been posted in pension branch in the hospital.

Astonishingly, Dr Nek Dad Afridi didn’t even bother to advertise this important position or seek permission from the Board of Governors (BoG) that held its meeting on Tuesday in Peshawar.

Senior officials in the KTH told The News that if the position was advertised, then he would not be able to appoint his favourite to the post.

“I know the entire story. He appointed him first and will advertise the position later.

If someone else was selected for the job, Mujahid who is already working against the position would move the court to seek a stay order,” explained a senior official of the KTH administration on the condition of anonymity.

As per the appointment letter, the decision was made on June 3, 2019, but Dr Nek Dad disclosed it an hour ago before the BoG meeting on June 18.

“This is, in fact, the job of the Human Resource Department of the hospital but it was completely bypassed,” said an official of the KTH administration.

Requesting not to be named, he said the BoG had failed to appoint full-time director finance for the institution and running this important position through an old hospital employee recruited in the finance department.

“It is very strange as they appointed a computer operator as AD finance and planning while thousands of qualified finance degree holders have been waiting for jobs,” said the official.

BoG Chairman Dr Faisal Sultan, when reached, told The News that he had also heard the same news, saying he would check it with Dr Nek Dad.

Dr Nek Dad Afridi told The News that the appointment was made on acting charge basis.

The government had terminated Dr Nek Dad a few months ago on the inquiry report of mismanagement and poor administration when a patient lost his leg due to the alleged negligence of the doctors in the KTH.

However, the court restored him and allowed him to continue his job.

The KTH spokesperson Farhad Khan said the BoG had decided to review the appointment.