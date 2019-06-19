close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Man killed in road accident

Peshawar

HARIPUR: A man was killed in a road accident near the Swat Chowk, police and witnesses said here on Wednesday.

They said Abdul Fateh of village Kalas was on the way to the University of Haripur by his bike for picking his daughter. When he was taking a turn towards Hattar Road, a speeding pick-up hit his bike, injuring him critically. The injured was shifted to Trauma Centre where doctors pronounced him dead.

