Wed Jun 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

First phase of polio campaign ends

Islamabad

Islamabad: The first phase of the June round of the national polio vaccination campaign concluded here Wednesday, with 9.5 million children being vaccinated in 67 districts.

“Not a single refusal, FIR, or violence-related incident has been reported,” the PM’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta claimed in a tweet, which also announced start of the catch-up phase from today (Thursday). Babar has commended the Deputy Commissionsers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, North Waziristan, and Lakki Marwat for “outshining others by giving 24-hour leadership on the ground to vaccination teams.”

Babar took pride in teams that managed to convince parents to bring their children forward for vaccination, thereby eliminating the need for registration of FIRs. “We will not resort to use of force for administration of polio drops to children,” Babar added.

