RCEM (UK) team trains doctors at HFH on emergency medicine

Rawalpindi: A team of Royal College of Emergency Medicine (UK) is on a visit to Pakistan that has conducted a train the trainer workshop for supervisors of one-year certificate course, Emergency Medicine Foundation Programme that would be launched here in Holy Family Hospital (HFF) in town.

The specialty of emergency medicine is expanding in whole of the world very rapidly. Specialists of this field provide initial diagnosis and treatment to patients coming to emergency department of hospitals and save lives of many patients.

Keeping in mind the importance of this specialty, with the efforts of Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Mohammad Umar (SI), department of emergency medicine is being established in Holy Family Hospital.

So far only six hospitals in Pakistan have established this specialty though most of them are in private sector while only few specialists of emergency medicine are available in Pakistan, said Dr. Umar while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that the HFH is the first public sector hospital in Punjab province that has established this department of emergency medicine. For training of doctors in Holy Family Hospital, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Royal College of Emergency Medicine (UK).

According to the MoU, the Royal College would start Emergency Medicine Foundation Programme in Holy Family Hospital that is a one year certificate course and would provide opportunity to as many as 30 doctors for training in emergency medicine according to UK standards.

The first team of Royal College of Emergency Medicine comprising Dean Royal College of Emergency Medicine Dr Jason long, Deputy Chief Executive RCEM Mrs Emliy Beat and consultant RCEM Dr Ayaz Abbasi visited HFH from Monday to Wednesday (June 17 to June 19) to conduct train the trainer workshop for supervisors of this course.

Dr Usman Qureshi, lead educational supervisor informed ‘The News’ that that after this training, doctors will be in a better position to deliver their services according to international standards in newly established department of emergency medicine in Rawalpindi Medical University and allied hospitals.