Pak trio storm into Asian Snooker C’ship quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cueists Asjad Iqbal, Babar Masih and Mohammad Bilal blasted their way into the quarter-finals of the ACBS Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2019 being held in Doha on Wednesday.

Asjad in the pre-quarter-finals did a fine job when he whacked Ahmed Saif of Qatar 4-1 with the frames score of 86-36, 52-38, 75-8, 0-91, 82-0 (51). Meanwhile, Babar Masih outwitted Amir Sarkhosh of Iran 4-3 to make it to the quarter-finals with the frames score of 24-61, 4-77 (60), 79-0 (74), 100-1 (78), 4-69 (63), 99-01 (62), 73-67). Muhammad Bilal then defeated Mohsen Bukshaisha of Qatar 4-2 in the next pre-quarters with the frames score of 60-58, 90-27, 75-46, 35-66, 22-65, 65-25.

Earlier, Babar Masih in the round of 24 defeated defending champion Amir Sarkhosh from Iran. Asjad Iqbal got the better of Kingsley Ang of Singapore 4-3 with the frames score of 63-24, 49-59, 65-10, 71-47, 5-78, 32-69, 74-19. Zulfiqar A. Qadir went down against Mohsen Bukshaisha of Qatar 4-2. The frames score was 58-16, 77-25 (71), 64-14 (50), 12-79, 46-56, 67-12.