Three killed as train hits car

SUKKUR: At least three people were killed following a collision between a car and train near Tandojam on Wednesday.The incident took place when the car was trying to cross the track and it was hit by Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express near Tandojam. There was no gate at the level crossing. The deceased hailing from Sakrand were identified as Sachal Khaskheli, Aslam Chandio and Ameer Bakhsh.
