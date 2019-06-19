close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Three killed as train hits car

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

SUKKUR: At least three people were killed following a collision between a car and train near Tandojam on Wednesday.The incident took place when the car was trying to cross the track and it was hit by Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express near Tandojam. There was no gate at the level crossing. The deceased hailing from Sakrand were identified as Sachal Khaskheli, Aslam Chandio and Ameer Bakhsh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan