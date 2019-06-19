Three killed as train hits car

SUKKUR: At least three people were killed following a collision between a car and train near Tandojam on Wednesday.The incident took place when the car was trying to cross the track and it was hit by Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express near Tandojam. There was no gate at the level crossing. The deceased hailing from Sakrand were identified as Sachal Khaskheli, Aslam Chandio and Ameer Bakhsh.