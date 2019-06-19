Seven-year-old boy, teenager injured in firing incidents

Two minor boys — a teenager employed at a hotel in Landhi and a seven-year-old living in Khamiso Goth — were injured after suffering gunshot wounds in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy identified as Fahad, son of Saeed, was injured in a firing incident that took place near Darvesh Hotel in Landhi No. 89, within the limits of the Quaidabad police station.

The injured boy was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police also reached the scene to inquire about the incident. They said the boy worked at a hotel and he was injured after hitherto unidentified suspects travelling in a car opened fire at the hotel.

The armed assailants, however, managed to escape the scene of the crime. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Separately, a seven-year-old boy was injured in a firing incident that occurred in Khamiso Goth, within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. The injured boy was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was identified as Ahmed, son of Farooq. Police said the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Scuffle

A man was injured in a firing incident near the Super Highway. Police said the incident took place in the Yousuf Goth area, in the limits of the SITE Superhighway police station. The injured person was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 40-year-old Allah Widayo, son of Imam. Police said he was injured during a scuffle with a hitherto unidentified person, while a case has been registered and further investigations are under way.