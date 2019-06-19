close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
June 20, 2019

CBC bulldozes illegal buildings in P&T colony

Karachi

June 20, 2019

Karachi: On the directives of Executive Director Cantonment Board Clifton Rana Kashif Shahzad action has been initiated against illegal constructions in areas coming under the purview of the board.

Acting upon the directives, CBC has demolished 3 under-construction residential buildings in P&T Colony. These buildings were being constructed without any approved map and CBC had declared them encroachment.

Anti-encroachment action was severely resisted by builders and residents which were overcome by police and rangers personnel. Moreover, CBC undertook operation in Punjab and Delhi Colony against illegal buildings and encroachments during which shades and roadside stalls were demolished.

According to CBC officials, this operation against illegal construction will continue abated and its purview will be extended to other areas coming under the jurisdictions of the cantonment board.***

